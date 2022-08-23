Seven Eight Capital LP Raises Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 114.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 59,246 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.56. 331,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,993,476. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently -22.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.