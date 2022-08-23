Seven Eight Capital LP Raises Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 152.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 565,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,069 shares during the period. Sabre accounts for 0.9% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Sabre were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sabre by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,741 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Sabre by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,903,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,042,000 after buying an additional 2,546,701 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sabre by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Sabre by 24.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,307,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,947,000 after acquiring an additional 260,492 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,682.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SABR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th.

Shares of SABR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.08. 127,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,499,922. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $657.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.71 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

