Shardus Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.98 Million (ULT)

Shardus (ULT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Shardus has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shardus coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shardus has a total market cap of $4.98 million and $14,086.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- HEX (HEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000232 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.60 or 0.00510255 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000176 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000615 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.58 or 0.01986069 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001765 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005353 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000154 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
Shardus Profile
Shardus is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shardus is shardus.com. The official message board for Shardus is medium.com/@Shardus. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Shardus
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shardus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shardus using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Shardus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shardus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.