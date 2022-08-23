Shardus Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.98 Million (ULT)

Shardus (ULT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Shardus has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shardus coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shardus has a total market cap of $4.98 million and $14,086.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.60 or 0.00510255 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000176 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000327 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000615 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.58 or 0.01986069 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005353 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus Profile

Shardus is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shardus is shardus.com. The official message board for Shardus is medium.com/@Shardus. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Shardus

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shardus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shardus using one of the exchanges listed above.

