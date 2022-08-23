Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $418.38 Million

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Shiba Inu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Shiba Inu has a total market capitalization of $7.19 billion and $418.38 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shiba Inu alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00779065 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken. The official website for Shiba Inu is www.shiba.win. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy.

Shiba Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shiba Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shiba Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shiba Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shiba Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.