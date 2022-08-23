Shih Tzu (SHIH) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $901,160.69

Shih Tzu (SHIH) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, Shih Tzu has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Shih Tzu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Shih Tzu has a total market cap of $901,160.69 and $18,351.00 worth of Shih Tzu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shih Tzu alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,410.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003827 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00128917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00033424 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00082133 BTC.

About Shih Tzu

Shih Tzu (CRYPTO:SHIH) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2021. Shih Tzu’s official Twitter account is @ShihTzuToken.

Buying and Selling Shih Tzu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shih-Tzu Coin was created with the sole purpose of serving the world. Unlike the Meme coin, it seeks to go beyond being just a Meme trend and create an impact on the life and care of “the man's best friend” using the blockchain ecosystem. Shih-Tzu came to life with a revolutionary vision to flip the crypto-sphere with the indispensable goal of bringing not just an actual value of being the first Meme coin but curating Meme + NFT projects interchangeably. It is a Meme dog coin, but in the “wallet of holders,” a different narrative is planted. $SHIH shares one of the most exciting action plans: the NFT collaboration of animal lovers and artists utilizing a swap product. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shih Tzu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shih Tzu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shih Tzu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shih Tzu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shih Tzu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.