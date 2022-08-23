SifChain (erowan) Price Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days

SifChain (erowan) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, SifChain has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SifChain has a market capitalization of $9.65 million and $741,906.00 worth of SifChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SifChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SifChain Coin Profile

SifChain (erowan) is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2021. SifChain’s total supply is 2,617,989,379 coins and its circulating supply is 2,013,457,617 coins. SifChain’s official Twitter account is @sifchain.

Buying and Selling SifChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sifchain is the omni-chain solution for DEXes. It's designed to be more performant, more robust crypto economics for trading and security, more flexible trading capabilities, an extensible omni-chain roadmap and eventual true DAO governance. EROWAN is the token under Sifchain. “

