Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.68

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.54, with a volume of 9496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Sigma Lithium from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.
Sigma Lithium Trading Up 7.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14.
Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium
Sigma Lithium Company Profile
Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sigma Lithium (SGML)
