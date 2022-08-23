Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.68

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.54, with a volume of 9496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Sigma Lithium from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Sigma Lithium Trading Up 7.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14.

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGML. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

