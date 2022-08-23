Sio Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 724,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,517,000. Sight Sciences accounts for approximately 2.4% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sio Capital Management LLC owned 1.52% of Sight Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the first quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 484.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Sight Sciences by 87.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.01. 4,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,561. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $38.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Sight Sciences

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sight Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sight Sciences from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

(Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.