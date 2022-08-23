SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 145,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,253,376 shares.The stock last traded at $13.82 and had previously closed at $13.93.

SITC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SITE Centers to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.28.

SITE Centers Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 537.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

