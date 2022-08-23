Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 61,066 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 88,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Snipp Interactive Stock Up 16.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$49.18 million and a PE ratio of 18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Snipp Interactive Company Profile

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions company, focuses on developing marketing engagement platforms in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. Its solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates, and receipt processing. The company also engages in designing, executing, and promoting marketing programs.

