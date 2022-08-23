Snowflake (SNOW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts expect Snowflake to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $151.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of -71.85 and a beta of 1.31. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

