Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.29.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of SQM stock opened at $93.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.61. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $115.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Stories

