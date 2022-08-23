Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sodexo from €93.00 ($94.90) to €94.00 ($95.92) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sodexo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sodexo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Sodexo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Sodexo Stock Performance

Shares of SDXAY opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.63. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $20.10.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

