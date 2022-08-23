Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has increased its dividend payment by an average of 61.3% annually over the last three years. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE SOI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.17. 1,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,154. The company has a market cap of $520.19 million, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.35. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $86.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. Research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CAO Lindsay R. Bourg sold 6,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $95,076.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,590,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,615,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,244,000 after buying an additional 151,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 971,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after buying an additional 71,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 27,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 126.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 314,684 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

