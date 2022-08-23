Somerset Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Somerset Group LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 74,730 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 440.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 208,868 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $51,649,000 after buying an additional 170,230 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.74.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $261.77. The company had a trading volume of 35,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,915. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $192.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.30.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

