Somerset Group LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Somerset Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chubb Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,387 shares of company stock worth $23,631,759. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,206. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.22. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $171.96 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.