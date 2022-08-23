Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Trading Down 0.2%

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $11.90. Approximately 287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 million and a PE ratio of 5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Southern Banc Company, Inc operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing.

