SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,099 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.7% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $682,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after buying an additional 171,744 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,623,000 after purchasing an additional 97,314 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $251,397,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,154,000 after purchasing an additional 203,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.90. 185,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,395. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $158.02 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.13 and a 200 day moving average of $172.99.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

