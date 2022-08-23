Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Receives $3,492.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,492.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,980 ($48.09) to GBX 3,650 ($44.10) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HSBC upgraded Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,500 ($42.29) to GBX 3,485 ($42.11) in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Spectris alerts:

Spectris Price Performance

Shares of Spectris stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. Spectris has a 52-week low of $31.48 and a 52-week high of $55.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $35.74.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.