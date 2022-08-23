Stably USD (USDS) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Stably USD (USDS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Stably USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. Stably USD has a total market cap of $462,940.60 and approximately $4,685.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stably USD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,224.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003800 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00128620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033253 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00081150 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD (USDS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,136 coins and its circulating supply is 463,104 coins. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin.

Stably USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.