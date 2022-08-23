Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 20,815 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Tobam acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $198,000. Essex LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 10.1% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 36,815 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.08. 141,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,793,425. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.21.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

