STASIS EURO Price Reaches $0.99 on Top Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $123.25 million and $18.80 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

