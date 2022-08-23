StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on GASS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on StealthGas in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on StealthGas in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StealthGas Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $107.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of StealthGas

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in StealthGas by 1,712.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 377,982 shares in the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

