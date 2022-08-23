StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of CRBP opened at $0.21 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.94.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,138,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 37,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,070,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 69,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares during the period. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

