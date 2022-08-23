StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Oxbridge Re from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

OXBR opened at $2.91 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Oxbridge Re at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

