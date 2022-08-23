StockNews.com Downgrades RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut RADA Electronic Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $10.33 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.47 million, a P/E ratio of 86.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 72.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 40.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

