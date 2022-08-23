StockNews.com Downgrades RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut RADA Electronic Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.
RADA Electronic Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $10.33 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.47 million, a P/E ratio of 86.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06.
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
