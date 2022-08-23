StockNews.com Downgrades Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) to Hold

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Wayside Technology Group Stock Performance

WSTG traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.43. 24,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.75. Wayside Technology Group has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.86 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 4.02%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $64,854.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $64,854.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $116,635.54. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,451.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,967 shares of company stock valued at $373,952. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Wayside Technology Group during the second quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

