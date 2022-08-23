StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hill International (NYSE:HIL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hill International Price Performance

HIL opened at $2.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.00 and a beta of 1.69. Hill International has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.

Get Hill International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hill International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hill International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hill International during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Kokino LLC bought a new position in Hill International during the fourth quarter valued at about $565,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Hill International during the second quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in Hill International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,959,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.