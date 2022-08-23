StockNews.com Lowers Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

IRM stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.03%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $477,548 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 63.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

