StockNews.com Lowers Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Middlesex Water from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Middlesex Water from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $92.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.09. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $75.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

In other news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $49,810.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 35,516 shares during the period. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

