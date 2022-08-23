StockNews.com Upgrades Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $81.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $92.38.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $449,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,533,912.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

