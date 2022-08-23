StockNews.com Upgrades Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) to “Strong-Buy”

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Franklin Covey stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 74,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.15 million, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.37.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $66.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.27 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 121.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 262.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

