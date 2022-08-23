Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Trading Down 4.1%

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.62 and last traded at $16.63. 3,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 182,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $68.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.
Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $657.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics
Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.
