Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Trading Down 4.1%

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.62 and last traded at $16.63. 3,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 182,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $68.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $657.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

