Supercars Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.31 Million (CAR)

Supercars (CAR) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Supercars has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. One Supercars token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001798 BTC on major exchanges. Supercars has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $26,495.00 worth of Supercars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Supercars alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,418.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003833 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00128884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00033365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00082775 BTC.

Supercars Profile

Supercars (CAR) is a token. Supercars’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,998,441 tokens.

Supercars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Supercars has built a CarDAO ecology in the metaverse that integrates car enthusiast communication and entertainment,with Supercar Club, Arena PVE, Arena PVP, Club League Tournament, Car Rental, LP Staking Pool, CarDAO Construction, NFT Trading, Car Fans Community, License Plate Bidding, and many other scenarios are played to create a truly interesting environment for players to compete and communicate with other car fans. Each Category has a different focus, but all related.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Supercars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Supercars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Supercars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Supercars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Supercars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.