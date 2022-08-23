Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $35.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.36.

NYSE:BE opened at $24.70 on Friday. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 3.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $430,353.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 338,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,156,944.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $430,353.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 338,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,156,944.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,049 shares of company stock worth $940,009. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,892,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,803,000 after buying an additional 251,745 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,878,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,989,000 after acquiring an additional 37,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,211,000 after acquiring an additional 734,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,205,000 after acquiring an additional 77,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,637,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,021,000 after acquiring an additional 105,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

