Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $67,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,077,000 after buying an additional 447,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,116,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,833,333,000 after buying an additional 388,406 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,105,000 after buying an additional 361,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,559,000 after buying an additional 305,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,717 shares of company stock valued at $37,423,438. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $358.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $334.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.87. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SNPS. UBS Group decreased their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.73.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

