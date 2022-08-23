Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.15.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SNV opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,637,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,232,000 after acquiring an additional 207,867 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Synovus Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,873,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,728,000 after purchasing an additional 468,077 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,638,000 after buying an additional 541,698 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,015,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,691,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,942,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,879,000 after buying an additional 49,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.