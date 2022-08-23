Syntax Advisors LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Syntax Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,332,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,577,000 after acquiring an additional 64,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MPWR traded up $5.44 on Tuesday, reaching $497.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,112. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.02 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $442.96 and a 200-day moving average of $438.05.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total value of $2,745,498.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 216,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,484,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total value of $2,745,498.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 216,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,484,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,306,356.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $16,926,370. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.70.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

