Syntax Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Syntax Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza accounts for about 0.4% of Syntax Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 29,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Stewart Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.8% during the first quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 394,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,434,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $1,616,903. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.5 %

DPZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.04.

Shares of DPZ traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $399.08. 1,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,255. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.15 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $396.86 and a 200 day moving average of $390.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

