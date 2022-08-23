Syntax Advisors LLC Buys 665 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.1 %

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.61.

ROST traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $88.24. The company had a trading volume of 19,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,137. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $125.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

