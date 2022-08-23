Syntax Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 5.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in VeriSign by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 1,888.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 143,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,015,000 after purchasing an additional 136,682 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 57.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,363,000 after purchasing an additional 64,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,908.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,437,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $2,541,908.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,437,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,848. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of VeriSign stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,763. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.89.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

