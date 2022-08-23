Syntax Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Syntax Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,613.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,732,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $3,028,880 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.42. 214,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,939,486. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $42.88 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.66.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

