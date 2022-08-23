Syntax Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Syntax Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NiSource by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,159,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676,623 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NiSource by 45,333.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,399,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,114,000 after buying an additional 3,392,329 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,369,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,240,000 after buying an additional 1,814,896 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 108.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,148,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,692,000 after buying an additional 1,634,701 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,781,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,804,000 after buying an additional 1,326,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NiSource stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.79. 38,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,698,317. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

