Syntax Advisors LLC Sells 6,145 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Syntax Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of AES by 9,238.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 157.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 77,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of -43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $26.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.62%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

