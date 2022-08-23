Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises 0.6% of Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $85.16. The stock had a trading volume of 25,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.85 and a 200 day moving average of $83.86. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.