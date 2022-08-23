Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.09-$4.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $84.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. Sysco has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.86.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 54.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 7.9% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.