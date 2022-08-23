Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2022

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.09-$4.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Sysco Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $84.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. Sysco has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.86.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 54.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 7.9% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.