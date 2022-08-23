Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 10,224 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 323,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $15,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.13 per share, with a total value of $82,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,660.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.13 per share, with a total value of $82,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,660.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $419,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,068.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $507,029. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMWD shares. StockNews.com raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

AMWD traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.61. 129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,951. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $82.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.21 million. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

