Systematic Financial Management LP Boosts Stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 1.65% of Chase worth $13,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chase in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Chase by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chase in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Chase by 1,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chase in the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $270,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,683.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,292.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Chase sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $270,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,683.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Chase Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of CCF stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.21. The stock had a trading volume of 19,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,827. Chase Co. has a 52-week low of $74.36 and a 52-week high of $119.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.62 million for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.83%.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

