Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 14,117 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 661,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,117 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 1.53% of La-Z-Boy worth $17,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,701,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,294,000 after purchasing an additional 221,668 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,315,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,690,000 after purchasing an additional 582,547 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,146,000 after purchasing an additional 18,979 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 248,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 422,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LZB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,914. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.03. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $684.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. Equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LZB shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.