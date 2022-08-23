Systematic Financial Management LP Has $10.30 Million Stock Position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,752 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 2.89% of Village Super Market worth $10,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 24.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Village Super Market during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Village Super Market during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Village Super Market during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLGEA. TheStreet lowered Village Super Market from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Village Super Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Village Super Market Stock Performance

VLGEA traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $22.93. 17,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.19. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $501.96 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 1.15%.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

About Village Super Market

(Get Rating)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen; and various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of twenty-nine ShopRite supermarkets, five Fairway Markets, and three Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

